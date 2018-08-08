OSDH names 12-member Medical Marijuana Food Safety Standards Board

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has appointed 12 members to the Medical Marijuana Food Safety Standards Board.

Members will provide recommendations for food safety standards for processing and handling medical marijuana. The board is made up of a number of representatives from the state, county and tribal government, the scientific community, marijuana industry experts, and patient advocates.

They will create the food safety standards by the prescribed deadlines outlined in State Question 788. The standards will be adopted by the agency and enforced by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for medical marijuana processors.

“We tried to identify people with expertise in food handling and inspection, science and patient advocacy,” said OSDH Interim Commissioner Tom Bates. “To make sure we had a variety of different voices at the table, we took a multi-disciplinary approach in the selection process.”

Members include: