Overnight fire damages mobile home, destroys garage
OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews had their hands full with an overnight fire on the city’s southeast side.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.E 149th and S. Hickory.
Fire crews say a double-wide trailer with an attached garage was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.
Officials say the mobile home sustained severe damage, while the garage is being considered a total loss.
At this point, there’s no word on a cause.
35.467560 -97.516428