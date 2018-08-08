× Overnight fire damages mobile home, destroys garage

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews had their hands full with an overnight fire on the city’s southeast side.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.E 149th and S. Hickory.

Fire crews say a double-wide trailer with an attached garage was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

Officials say the mobile home sustained severe damage, while the garage is being considered a total loss.

At this point, there’s no word on a cause.