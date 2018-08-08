× Shooting victim found with multiple gunshot wounds after car crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting on Wednesday.

Around midnight, authorities say they were called to the area near S.W. 38th St. and May Ave. after a shooting victim was found.

Police say a silver or gray Cadillac pulled into a store parking lot and crashed into a pole. At that point, a man dropped off a victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and police are searching for the Cadillac.