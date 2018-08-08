Storms damage homes and yards, knock down power lines and leave thousands in the dark in Piedmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIEDMONT, Okla. - Storms have hit the town of Piedmont hard.

Authorities confirmed 10 power lines were down in the city - leaving as many as 3,000 people without power at one point.

Closed roads due to the downed power lines led to headaches for many drivers but, for some residents, it's damage in their own backyard they'll be dealing with for days, if not weeks.

Teamwork and the art of improvising on full display in Piedmont.

For three neighbors, it led to a doggy play day when the fences separating their yards were knocked down. Storms knocked down fences, tossed trampolines, moved air conditioning units and even knocked one home's framing out of place.

One resident sent us a photo of water leaking through his door handle. He said the wind was so strong he had to hold the door closed.

Home surveillance video shows just how wildly the storms blew through.

"I'm not sure if it was the power going out, or the lightning or the hail - but something woke us up."

Jenn Robbins said her husband, a Piedmont firefighter, went straight to work - in the dark.

"He's been gone since 2 a.m. I'll see him tomorrow," Robbins said.

Meanwhile, she made sure everything in the home was secure.

"I started unplugging everything because the power was flashing for us," she said.

However, somehow, their 2-year-old daughter never woke up.

"And, she's usually a terrible sleeper, so it was lovely that she did sleep through it," Robbins said.

Everyone - just thankful to be alright.

"It was a little scary."