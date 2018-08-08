Tattoo-covered burglary suspect arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing deputy’s patrol car 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NINNEKAH, Okla. – An easily-identifiable suspect is behind bars after he allegedly stole a patrol car on Monday night.

“All he had on was a pair of gym shorts. No shoes, no socks, no shirt, pair of gym shorts,” said Sheriff Jim Weir. “And, he was almost completely covered, I would almost guess 70 to 80 percent of his body is covered in tattoos.”

Deputies with the Grady County Sheriff’s Department were investigating the burglary of a home in Ninnekah. When they arrived at the scene, deputies were able to take Jason Ostrom into custody.

After handcuffing Ostrom, a deputy placed him in the front seat of a patrol car.

The sheriff said, based on protocol, if there is no security screen dividing the front and back seats, the suspect is to be handcuffed and placed in the front seat. However, the deputy then left Ostrom alone in the running car.

“He was a small stature, slim and, if you’re like that, you can get the cuffs from behind you, out in front of yourself,” Weir said.

Authorities said Ostrom drove off in the car and collided with the side of a Ninnekah patrol car. He then led officers on a chase and crashed the deputy’s car into a ditch.

Ostrom allegedly hid in a tree but was taken into custody a short time later after being found by an oil field worker.

He is now facing charges of second-degree burglary, leaving the scene of an accident, malicious injury to property, obstructing an officer, drug possession, eluding, unauthorized use of a vehicle and escape after lawful arrest.