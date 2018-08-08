The use of a Trellis with Landscaping

The use of a Trellis in the backyard is perfect to hide unsightly obstacles in the backyard.

An experienced, insured and bonded landscaping contractor with over four decades of experience, Marcum’s Nursery understands the importance of the relationship between our design team, installation specialists and you. A thorough landscaping plan and clear-cut communication between all our landscaping divisions, ensure that your landscaping vision will become a reality through our streamlined and efficient approach. Exceeding our customer’s expectations and providing true value for your investment is our goal.

Set up your consultation by calling our Goldsby location at 405-288-2368.

Marcum’s Nursery Locations:

2121 SW 119th Street

Oklahoma City, Ok. 73170

West of Penn

(405) 691-9100

Goldsby Location

169 North Main

Goldsby, Ok. 73093

Exit 104 off I-35

(405) 288-2368

www.marcumsnursery.com