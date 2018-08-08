“We’re required to enforce the federal law,” OSBI to enforce law prohibiting medical marijuana users from owning guns

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma agency says it is prepared to enforce federal laws that prohibit medical marijuana users from possessing firearms or ammunition.

“Using a controlled substance is a prohibitor, similar to being convicted of a felony offense,” said Meredith Davis, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

While Oklahoma law will allow patients to use medical marijuana, officials say it is still illegal under federal law. Since it is illegal under federal law, officials say those who use medical marijuana will not be able to legally own a gun.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they will have to enforce those laws.

“We’re required to enforce the state law, and we’re required to enforce the federal law,” OSBI Special Agent Steve Tanner told the Enid News and Eagle. “We don’t have any choice but to enforce the existing rules.”

Recently, the agency updated its Self-Defense Act License application to warn individuals who use medical marijuana that they should answer ‘yes’ when asked if they unlawfully use a controlled substance.

“That’s the reality to it,” said Tyler Miller, general manager at Wilshire Gun Range. “It’s in many ways an honors system, but just know if you go and answer in there the negative and it`s actually the affirmative, you’ve committed a felony.”

Davis says right now, the feds don't have any plans to change the law, but there is talk Congress is working with states to help legislate their marijuana laws.