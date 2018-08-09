Boil Order still in effect in Jones, city officials say

JONES, Okla. – City officials in Jones say the town’s Boil Order is still in effect.

All residents should continue to boil water at a hard, rolling boil for one minute before use, or just use bottled water.

They say all water lines in the city’s water system must be flushed to move fresh, chlorinated water into the water lines, including in homes and businesses need to have flushed-out water lines.

The following steps will help residents flush the water lines:

Remove and disinfect all aerators from taps by soaking them in bleach. Run all the hot water taps in the building, including the bath, for at least 15 minutes or until the hot water runs out. This will ensure your water heater will be completely flushed with fresh, chlorinated water from the system’s pipes. Run all cold water taps in the building, including the bath and refrigerator water dispenser, for at least 5 minutes. You should be able to notice the change in water temperature when you are getting fresh water from the water system’s pipes. Begin with the faucet that is highest up in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from the highest floor to the lowest floor. Run your refrigerator icemaker for 1 hour. Throw out all ice, and then wash and sanitize the ice bin with bleach. Flush and clean every toilet Flush any remaining faucets, such as outside faucets, yard spigots and hose bibs If you have a water treatment device such as a water softener or water filter, follow the directions in the owner’s manual. You may need to replace any filters and/or regenerate water softeners.

City officials say they will notify residents when boiling water is no longer needed.