Caught on camera: Storms cause historic buildings in Wagoner to collapse

WAGONER, Okla. – Although it seemed like the strong storms that moved through the state earlier this week were destructive, crews in one Oklahoma town say it was really a blessing in disguise.

“This fence right here, they actually fixed it, but it was flying in the air and I started videoing it. As I was walking over here, a piece of this wall fell,” Toni Medlin told KJRH.

City leaders in Wagoner say historic buildings that were severely damaged by fire last year received a fatal blow during Tuesday’s severe storms. Some of the structures collapsed.

Fortunately, crews say the storms may actually have been a blessing.

Last month, officials announced that crews were carefully taking down the facades of the buildings to preserve them before the historic structures would be demolished.

Fortunately, crews had already disassembled and removed the facades, so they weren’t damaged in the storm.

The parts of the buildings that were damaged were going to be demolished anyway.

“The bricks that fell were going to be hauled off anyway,” Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones said.

City leaders say they plan to rebuild the buildings and use the old facades.