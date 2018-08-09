× Chickasha church helping families get ready for school year with free event

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A Chickasha church is helping families get ready for the start of the school year with a big event this weekend.

Shepherd Street Christian Church will be holding its 6th annual ‘Back to School Block Party’ on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families will be able to get free hygiene items and gently used clothing at the event, while also enjoying free food and games.

In addition to back-to-school items, children will be able to get the required school immunizations at the event.

Shepherd Street Christian Church is located at 802 Shepherd Street in Chickasha.