Family claims special needs girl’s ‘labored breathing’ led to issue at movie theater

CABELL COUNTY, W.V. – The family of a 12-year-old girl says they were shocked when they say they were asked to leave a movie theater because of their daughter’s ‘fast breathing.’

Shannon Davis and her wife, Gina, have adopted four children over the years, including 12-year-old Charlie.

“She’s a victim of shaken baby syndrome. It rendered her blind and quadriplegic. She didn’t know what a mom was until we taught her,” Shannon Davis said.

Recently, her family took her to see ‘Jurassic Wold: Fallen Kingdom’ in a theater in Barboursville, West Virginia.

Davis says they were seated in the wheelchair-accessible section as the movie started.

“She can’t talk, so she wasn’t vocalizing or yelling, but she was breathing fast,” Davis told WSAZ. “She was very excited to get to do her favorite thing.”

Shortly after the movie started, the man sitting in front of them complained to the manager that Charlie’s breathing was making too much noise.

A spokesperson for Cinemark said that more than one person complained about Charlie’s “labored breathing,” which was causing a disruption in the theater. The spokesperson said a manager stood in the theater and listened during quiet and action-filled scenes, and ultimately determined that her breathing was “making it difficult to hear the movie’s audio.”

The company says it offered to hold a private screening of the movie for Charlie and her family and to refund their tickets.

However, the family says the whole situation is heartbreaking.

“He said her breathing was too much for everybody, I guess,” she said. “On top of everything else she has to deal with, she would be shamed and embarrassed and hurt, knowing that somebody thought her breathing was so intolerable.”