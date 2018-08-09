× Teens arrested after gas station armed robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two teenage suspects were taken into custody early Saturday morning after they allegedly robbed a Circle K at gunpoint.

Four suspects entered the Circle K on Britton Road just after midnight.

One of the suspects held a gun to the clerk and demanded the money from the register.

Two of the suspects stocked up on candy, snacks, and cigarillos.

The last suspect held the door open for escape.

After the stolen goods were collected, they fled southbound.

Two suspects were pursued and arrested shortly after the clerk called 911 to report the incident.