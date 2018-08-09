Google doodle honors Oklahoman Mary G. Ross

OKLAHOMA CITY – Google’s doodle for August 9 is honoring the birthday of the first Native American female engineer, Oklahoman Mary G. Ross.

Mary was born in Park Hill, Oklahoma on August 9, 1908.

Citizen of the Cherokee Nation and mathematics teacher, Ross was very interested in aeronautics and astronomy.

She started a job at Lockheed during World War II, and in 1952, she joined their advanced development program.

While there, she worked on preliminary design concepts for orbiting satellites, spacecraft, and even space travel.

She died in Los Altos, CA in 2008.

Mary G. Ross is one of the first Oklahomans to be featured as a Doodle.