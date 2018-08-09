× Gov. Fallin adds state question to November ballot which would create “Vision Fund” for Oklahoma’s government

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Mary Fallin has signed a proclamation placing a new state question on the November ballot, which would “create the Oklahoma Vision Fund to support the operation of state government.”

On Thursday, the governor signed State Question 800, placing it on the November 6 general election ballot.

According to a press release, if it is approved by a majority of voters, it would consist of annual deposits of at least five percent of the total collections of the gross production tax.

No more than five percent of the Vision Fund could be used for service payments due to bonds or other financing instruments. Four percent of the average annual principal balance of the endowment fund could be transferred to the General Revenue Fund each year.

The deadline for the governor to sign paperwork for state questions to be placed on the November 6 general election ballot is August 27.