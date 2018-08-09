Grady County officials overpaid by thousands, district attorney says 

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – According to Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks, county officials were allegedly overpaid by thousands of dollars.

“I requested the state auditor to look into the overpayment and determine the following: When it started, where the error occurred, how it occurred, the total overpayment for each official, and the total amount overpaid,” Hicks told News 4.

The county officials involved include the sheriff, assessor, treasurer, county clerk, court clerk and all three commissioners.

Hicks says the excise board caught the discrepancy while preparing a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

He says the officials were being paid approximately $80,000 per year, but should have been paid around $60,000 per year.

Hicks contacted the Oklahoma State Auditor’s Office to investigate.

“The auditor’s office has responded appropriately and I have all the confidence that they will discover the reasons behind the overpayment,” he said.

This is a developing story.