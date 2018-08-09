Investigators: Cyclist shot to death in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Investigators are taking a closer look at a deadly shooting involving a cyclist in Tulsa.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, 911 dispatchers began receiving calls about a hit-and-run involving an SUV and a bicyclist.

When officers arrived on the scene, they realized the cyclist was unconscious. However, there was no obvious damage to the bike.

“It wasn’t until fire and EMSA started working on the patient that they discovered the patient had actually been shot. It was a gunshot wound,” Sgt. Patrick Stephens, with the Tulsa Police Department, told KJRH.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.