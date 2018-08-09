Click here if you’d like to donate to the Landon’s Road to Recovery gofundme page.
Landon’s Road to Recovery gofundme link
-
Young siblings diagnosed with brain tumors within two weeks of each other
-
Virginia teen suffers third-degree burns from Giant Hogweed plant
-
Mail carrier honored for rescuing dumped dogs along her rural mail route
-
Man walking hundreds of miles to help woman he’s never met
-
Reward offered after dog shot in the face, trapped in cage along Oklahoma road
-
-
“God has a recipe for goodness,” Lake Hefner shooting victim relies on faith to heal critical injuries
-
‘Wings of Hope’ fundraiser to pay for butterfly for late Stillwater resident
-
“There was so much blood,” Oklahoma teen accidentally shot through both feet
-
8-year-old girl killed bringing food to homeless man
-
Oklahoma charity organization holds car wash to raise money for children with special needs
-
-
Oklahoma man prepared to rescue lost kitten ends up saving baby otters
-
Authorities identify body found along Oklahoma highway
-
Father of six killed in hit-and-run crash in front of his family