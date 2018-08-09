× Man found with multiple stab wounds near metro apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was taken to a local hospital following a reported stabbing.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, police say dispatchers received a 911 call from a man saying he had been stabbed.

When officers arrived at an apartment complex near the I-240 Service Rd. and Walker, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

Right now, they don’t have much to go on in terms of a suspect.

The victim is expected to be OK.