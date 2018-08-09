Marcum’s Nursery: Salsa Gardens

It seems like one of the most popular things we’ve heard talked about and seen, or bought this year are the stuff for the salsa garden… tomatoes and peppers. They’re planting onions. They’re having a great time out there making their own salsa because they think their salsa is better than your salsa, and, better than salsa they can buy in the store. So, everybody’s into salsa gardening.

Just remember that it doesn’t take very much space to put in a salsa garden and it’s good for lots of enjoyment. The most important thing though is that you understand how to fertilize with them and what type of chemicals you’re using around out there in your garden.

Make sure that you’ve consulted with someone about the fertilizers and that you’re not mixing insecticides in with the plants. It’s systemic. It could possibly harm you. So, you new salsa gardeners, making all that good hot sauce – good luck out there in the salsa garden.

