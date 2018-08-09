Mike Pence calls for creation of space force by 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Vice President Mike Pence held a press conference today to kick off the creation of the Space Force in the United States Armed Forces.

“Our Administration will soon take action to implement these recommendations with the objective of establishing the United States Department of the Space Force by 2020,” Pence said.

An establishment of a new military branch would require Congressional legislation, but the President says he is willing to work with Congress on establishing the force.

Pence’s speech was timed to coincide with the release of the Pentagon’s report to Congress on the recommended organization and management structure of space components for the Department of Defense.

The report says the new command will “improve and evolve space warfighting,” focusing on doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedures.

“The next generation of Americans to confront the emerging threats in the boundless expanse of space will be wearing the uniform of the United States of America,” wrote Vice President Pence on Twitter this morning.