One person killed in head-on collision in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were on Flood Avenue near Venture Drive.
UPDATE (3:53PM): SB Flood Avenue is back open to all traffic. NB Flood Avenue will remain closed as NPD investigates a fatality collision. Additional information to follow as it becomes available.
— Norman Police (@normanokpd) August 9, 2018
Police had shut down southbound Flood Avenue, but it is now open.
Norman police tell News 4 one person was taken to the hospital where they later died.
Northbound Flood Avenue is still closed while police investigate.