One person killed in head-on collision in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were on Flood Avenue near Venture Drive.

UPDATE (3:53PM): SB Flood Avenue is back open to all traffic. NB Flood Avenue will remain closed as NPD investigates a fatality collision. Additional information to follow as it becomes available. — Norman Police (@normanokpd) August 9, 2018

Police had shut down southbound Flood Avenue, but it is now open.

Norman police tell News 4 one person was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Northbound Flood Avenue is still closed while police investigate.