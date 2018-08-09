One person killed in head-on collision in Norman

Posted 4:02 pm, August 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:47PM, August 9, 2018

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were on Flood Avenue near Venture Drive.

Police had shut down southbound Flood Avenue, but it is now open.

Norman police tell News 4 one person was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Northbound Flood Avenue is still closed while police investigate.