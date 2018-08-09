× Obama Foundation Leadership Training Days coming to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Young adult Oklahomans can now sign up for a one and a half day training put on by The Obama Foundation to learn the tools they need to be a leader in their community.

Anyone between the ages of 18-25 can apply to take part in the training on October 5 and 6.

“The Community Leadership Training Day is a one and a half day, introductory training that is designed for young people who want to get involved in their community, but don’t know where to start,” according to obama.org.

Leadership Training Days will also be in Oakland, CA and Dallas, TX this fall.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.obama.org/cltd .

“We are seeking eager young people who believe in their power to make change. We encourage young people who want to learn about the tools needed to make change in their community to apply.”