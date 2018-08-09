Oklahoma library launches career program for correctional, rehabilitation centers

OKLAHOMA CITY – A public library in Oklahoma is implementing a program to help inmates get the training and education needed for a job.

TEL Library announced that it is implementing a partnership with Oklahoma rehabilitation and diversion centers to introduce its Career Foundations curriculum.

The program prepares adults with high school or equivalent education for middle-skills jobs and career development.

“We believe that every adult in the U.S. should have access to education opportunities that will help them launch real careers with livable wages. This is a key pathway to hope for many in our society. One of the most underserved groups consists of the millions of adults in U.S. rehabilitation and correctional centers,” said TEL Library Executive Director Rob Reynolds.

Research from Rand Corporation indicates that correctional center inmates who participate in education programs are 43 percent less likely to return to prison than those who do not.

“Education provides motivation and reward,” Reynolds says, “and also gives adults the understanding they need to make better life decisions.”

The pilot program is offered for free to participating organizations.