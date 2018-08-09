× Oklahoma mother’s plea for ‘Garfield-like’ cat for dinner with kids goes viral

OKLAHOMA CITY – As a parent, you’ll often try to do just about anything to make your kids happen.

For one Oklahoma mother, that means inviting a fictional character to dinner.

On ‘International Cat Day,’ Clara Edwards posted that she was searching for the perfect Garfield-like cat to have a lasagna dinner with her kids.

Edwards made a sign, asking to borrow an orange cat for 24 to 48 hours for a Saturday night dinner. She said the cat won’t be required to eat lasagna.

She also said the owner should take their cat home afterward because she is not looking to adopt.

“Wanted: to BORROW an orange cat for 24-48 hours, to have a lasagna dinner with Garfield-loving 4-year-old and 2-year-old children. Will return cat happy and cared for. Cat will not be required to eat lasagna if contraindicated. Please. No feral cats. And please take your cat back at the end. Not looking to adopt. Thank you, An increasingly desperate (but not crazy) mom-of-two with no friends that own orange cats,” the flyer read.

She told News 4 that she has since found a cat for the Saturday dinner.