OSBI: Texas man arrested after warrant issued for manufacturing child pornography

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – A Texas man was arrested on a warrant issued out of Johnston County for manufacturing child pornography.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 79-year-old Bobby Jerry Orrell was arrested at his home in Muenster, Texas, by the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say on June 6, Orrell “took a juvenile acquaintance on a fishing trip to a secluded fishing spot at Mill Creek northwest of Ravia, OK. During the trip, Orrell and the juvenile strip naked. Orrell took images of the juvenile with his cell phone.”

On Tuesday, the family reported it to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Department who in turn requested the OSBI.

The OSBI obtained an arrest warrant for Orrell through the Johnston County District Court for manufacturing child pornography. A search warrant was also obtained.

On Wednesday, both warrants were served on Orrell in Texas.

The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office seized a number of cell phones, laptops and hard drives from his home.

He is awaiting extradition to Johnston County.