Police: Driver was allegedly impaired at time of fatal head-on collision in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – A woman was arrested on one count of manslaughter in the first degree following a head-on collision in Norman.

It happened near the intersection of Flood Ave. and Venture Dr. in Norman Thursday around 12:36 p.m.

Police say 43-year-old Nicole Chavez was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when she crashed head-on into 23-year-old Danielle Bamford who was driving in the northbound lanes.

Bamford was taken to the hospital where she later died. No other persons or vehicles were involved in the collision.

According to Norman police, Chavez was impaired at the time of the crash. She was taken to the hospital to be treated and was later released.

She was arrested on one count of manslaughter in the first degree.