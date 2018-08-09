Police hoping new clues lead to arrest of thief who targeted ATM, CBD store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to figure out who robbed a metro CBD oil store and made off with an entire ATM.

CBD Perks co-owner Travis Perkins said the store has only been up and running for a couple months.

“We have to spend a lot of money on these products,” Perkins said. “They’re not cheap.”

Earlier this month, employees woke up to discover someone had broken into CBD Perks. Investigators say the alleged thief went through the empty store space next door and knocked an enormous hole through the drywall.

“They rummaged that sheet rock around a little bit and got the ATM out,” Perkins said.

The thieves also made off with the contents of a cash box and CBD concentrates, worth about $1,000.

“It’s definitely a shock. It’s a hit. I mean we try to take precautions for something like this and, then, when it actually happens, you try to be as prepared as you can be,” Perkins said.

Now, police say they hope a new clue might help them solve the case.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City authorities released a picture of a man they believe might know something about the heist.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.