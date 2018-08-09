Tulsa Animal Welfare euthanizing dozens of animals due to overcrowding

TULSA, Okla. – Employees at an Oklahoma animal welfare organization say that they are being overwhelmed by the number of animals being dropped off at the shelter.

Officials with the Tulsa Animal Welfare say between 30 and 50 new animals arrive at the shelter every day.

“They just keep coming in and we just don’t know what to do,” Ann Stiles, a volunteer with Tulsa Animal Welfare, said.

As a result, officials say they are being forced to euthanize dozens of adoptable animals because there is no room.

“It’s hard to watch. It’s just a life. When it’s an unnecessary one, that is a hard one,” Stiles told KJRH.

On Tuesday, the organization said it euthanized more than 50 dogs and cats.

“We just get to the point where we have more animals than we do going home,” said Tulsa Animal Welfare Executive Director Jean Letcher. “So we euthanize them so the next day we can have room for the strays.”

Now, the city is urging citizens to spay and neuter their pets so something like this doesn’t happen again.