Universities: Medical marijuana will still not be allowed on campus

NORMAN, Okla. – While state leaders are working to implement regulations for medical marijuana, a pair of public universities announced that marijuana will still be prohibited on campus.

In June, Oklahoma voters headed to the polls and approved State Question 788, which legalizes the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

As state leaders grapple with the task of creating regulations for the use of medical marijuana, a pair of public universities is speaking out about the rules.

On Thursday, students at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University received emails from university administrators regarding medical marijuana.

Even though State Question 788 was approved, the universities say that marijuana use and possession are still prohibited on campus.

School officials say that since they receive federal funding, they must follow federal rules under the Federal Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act, the Federal Drug-Free Workplace Act and Federal Controlled Substances Act.

“Despite the recent passage of State Question 788, the DFSCA requires OSU and OU to adopt and adhere to policies prohibiting the unlawful use, possession or distribution of illegal drugs, including marijuana. Moving forward, OU and OSU will adhere to federal law prohibiting the use, possession, distribution or cultivation of marijuana for any reason at their campuses across the state. Additionally, federal law also prohibits the use and distribution of marijuana for any reason at events authorized or supervised by OSU and OU. Even with the evolving state law permitting marijuana use for medical reasons, it is important for students and employees to know they cannot consume, smoke or possess marijuana on campus even though they might have a card or prescription permitting them to do so,” a joint news release from the universities read.