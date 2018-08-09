Warr Acres police hoping to identify person of interest involved in auto burglary

WARR ACRES, Okla. – The Warr Acres Police Department is hoping to identify a person of interest involved in an auto burglary.

It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites near N. MacArthur Blvd. and Northwest Expressway on Wednesday just before 5 a.m.

Police say a suspect, described as a white male wearing shorts and a baseball-style cap, took off in a 90s model, white Chevrolet Tahoe with black rims and a black grill.

If you have any information, call the Warr Acres Police Department at 405-789-3329.