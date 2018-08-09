× What’s new at the 2018 Oklahoma State Fair?

OKLAHOMA CITY – Old fashioned fun, new fashioned fair: the new theme for the 2018 Oklahoma State Fair reflects the amount of new activities coming to the fair grounds this September.

Pirate Magic of Rafael & Katia – A pirate magic show filled with comedy will be performed at the Plaza Stage.

Puppies of Penzance – A comedy dog show set for three times a day at the Plaza Stage.

North American Trick Riding Championship – The North American Trick Riding Championships are this year on Wednesday, September 19 at the State Fair.

Stock Horse Versatility Competition – This competition will test stock horses in four different disciplines: pleasure, horse class, working cow horse and reining & trail. The competition will take place on Friday and Saturday, September 21 and 22.

SINGO / Trivia Night – This event is perfect for those who are great at identifying songs or remembering fun facts. Stop by the Modern Living Building opening night, September 13, to try your hand at these games.

Board Game Bonanza – The Oklahoma Board Game Community will host a gaming event in the Modern Living Building from 12-10 p.m. on Friday, September 14. The event will include classic, modern and electronic games.

Cornhole on The PATIO – The OK Cornhole Association will provide two sets of cornhole boards for visitors to enjoy while listening to music and drinking beverages on The PATIO. There will also be a cornhole tournament on Sunday, September 23.

The One-Armed Bandit – Oklahoma horseman, Lynn Payne, performs an act that has been described as a "must-see-to-believe experience." This show takes place in the Oklahoma Frontier Experience.

Jerry Thornton & Mr. Bojangles – Mr. BoJangles, a rescued black stallion from Hurricane Katrina, can wave, dance, bow and walk around on two feet. This show takes place in the Oklahoma Frontier Experience.

Fiber to Fashion – Visit the Creative Arts Building on the final Sunday of the Fair to see the garment-making process from beginning to end where fiber experts start with raw wool and turn it into a wearable piece of clothing.

Metal Sculpting – In this time-crunching live contest, participants will have 45 minutes to create a masterpiece from scrap metal. This contest will take place in the Creative Arts Building on Thursday, September 20.

Pottery on the Wheel – Watch and learn how to create pottery with a live demonstration.

Leather Crafting – Visit the Creative Arts Building to test your hand at leather crafting.

Music with Larsen Music – Watch and learn as a professional gives informative demonstrations to the tune of lively and beautiful music.

Book Signing by Gwendolyn Hooks – Meet and chat with children's book author, Gwendolyn Hooks, in the Creative Arts Building.

The fair will also bring back a few favorites from last year, including the Sky Eye Wheel, JFK exhibition, and the Made in Oklahoma store.

The fair classics, such as Disney on Ice, will also be back this year.

The 2018 Oklahoma State Fair runs September 13-23.