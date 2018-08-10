4 your garden: Garden ornaments

OKLAHOMA CITY – Plants are always the main attraction in any garden or flower bed, but as Linda Vater likes to show her Instagram followers, garden ornaments can really add a special touch. Some can even help your plants stand tall and thrive!

She stopped by to tell us about her favorite garden accessory hacks.

Try wicker or chicken wire cloches to keep out digging squirrels and munching rabbits

Bird baths, large or small, attract insect-eating birds, but also make great focal points

Solar-powered lanterns charmingly illuminate steps or outdoor dining tables

Inexpensive baskets lend country charm

Train ivy or box topiary with a handsome wire form

Click here to view her blog.