4 your garden: Garden ornaments

OKLAHOMA CITY – Plants are always the main attraction in any garden or flower bed, but as Linda Vater likes to show her Instagram followers, garden ornaments can really add a special touch. Some can even help your plants stand tall and thrive!
She stopped by to tell us about her favorite garden accessory hacks.
- Try wicker or chicken wire cloches to keep out digging squirrels and munching rabbits
- Bird baths, large or small, attract insect-eating birds, but also make great focal points
- Solar-powered lanterns charmingly illuminate steps or outdoor dining tables
- Inexpensive baskets lend country charm
- Train ivy or box topiary with a handsome wire form
Click here to view her blog.