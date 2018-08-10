Follow storms on KFOR live interactive radar

4 your garden: Garden ornaments

Posted 4:40 pm, August 10, 2018, by , Updated at 05:24PM, August 10, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Plants are always the main attraction in any garden or flower bed, but as Linda Vater likes to show her Instagram followers, garden ornaments can really add a special touch. Some can even help your plants stand tall and thrive!

She stopped by to tell us about her favorite garden accessory hacks.

  • Try wicker or chicken wire cloches to keep out digging squirrels and munching rabbits
  • Bird baths, large or small, attract insect-eating birds, but also make great focal points
  • Solar-powered lanterns charmingly illuminate steps or outdoor dining tables
  • Inexpensive baskets lend country charm
  • Train ivy or box topiary with a handsome wire form

Click here to view her blog.