4 the weekend: FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival

OKLAHOMA – If you love to hunt, fish and explore, there’s a free event at FireLake Arena in Shawnee called Outdoor Nation Expo.

Over 150 booths and attractions are on display, along with a kids fishing derby, open archery contest for kids and you can try the homemade barbecue.

This is Friday through Sunday.

Also in Shawnee is the FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival Friday night and Saturday at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Pow wow Grounds.

Come and watch 30 balloons fill the sky, catch quality live entertainment, and experience some of Oklahoma’s best vendors and food trucks.

There are balloon rides for $250, but watching them is free and so is parking!

