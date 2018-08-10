× AAA hosts school supply drive and offers free traffic safety yard signs

OKLAHOMA CITY – Five metro AAA stores are asking local Oklahomans to help them provide supplies to support local schools.

Through August 26, AAA stores in OKC, Edmond, Norman, Midwest City, and Stillwater will be collecting new, unused basics such as tissues, pencils, folders, and paper to help schools in their community.

Participating central Oklahoma AAA stores are located at

3625 N.W. 39 th St., OKC

St., OKC 3549 W. Memorial Rd., OKC

3222 S. Blvd., Edmond

1017 24 th Ave. N.W., Norman

Ave. N.W., Norman 101 N. Douglas Blvd., Midwest City

106 W. Miller Ave., Stillwater

Anyone in the metro can also pick up a free, ‘School’s Open – Drive Carefully’ yard sign.

“With more distractions than ever, remind motorists to watch out for students as they travel to and from school by posting a sign at your business or in your neighborhood,” says AAA.

AAA also has some tips to keep the road and kids going back to school safe: