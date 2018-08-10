AAA hosts school supply drive and offers free traffic safety yard signs
OKLAHOMA CITY – Five metro AAA stores are asking local Oklahomans to help them provide supplies to support local schools.
Through August 26, AAA stores in OKC, Edmond, Norman, Midwest City, and Stillwater will be collecting new, unused basics such as tissues, pencils, folders, and paper to help schools in their community.
Participating central Oklahoma AAA stores are located at
- 3625 N.W. 39th St., OKC
- 3549 W. Memorial Rd., OKC
- 3222 S. Blvd., Edmond
- 1017 24th Ave. N.W., Norman
- 101 N. Douglas Blvd., Midwest City
- 106 W. Miller Ave., Stillwater
Anyone in the metro can also pick up a free, ‘School’s Open – Drive Carefully’ yard sign.
“With more distractions than ever, remind motorists to watch out for students as they travel to and from school by posting a sign at your business or in your neighborhood,” says AAA.
AAA also has some tips to keep the road and kids going back to school safe:
- Slow down. Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster.
- Come to a complete stop. Research shows that more than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods. Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding.
- Eliminate distractions. Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chance of crashing. In addition, children can be quick, crossing the road unexpectedly or emerging suddenly between two parked cars. Reduce risk by not using your cell phone or eating while driving, for example.
- Reverse responsibility. Every vehicle has blind spots. Check for children on the sidewalk, in the driveway and around your vehicle before slowly backing up. Teach your children to never play in, under or around vehicles.
- Watch for bicycles. Children on bikes are often inexperienced, unsteady and unpredictable. Slow down and allow at least three feet of passing distance between your vehicle and a bicyclist. If your child rides a bicycle to school, require that he or she wear a properly fitted helmet on every ride. Find videos, expert advice and safety tips at ShareTheRoad.AAA.com.
- Talk to your teen. Car crashes are among the leading causes of death for teens in Oklahoma. Most crashes involving teen drivers in Oklahoma occur during the after-school hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Get evidence-based guidance and tips at TeenDriving.AAA.com.