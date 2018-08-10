× Attorney: Allegations against Norman father are “absurd,” “offensive”

NORMAN, Okla. – An attorney for a Norman father who was taken into custody after his teenage son was reported missing is speaking out about his client’s arrest.

Earlier this week, the Norman Police Department announced that it was searching for a missing and endangered teenager.

Authorities said 13-year-old Calaway Brewer was believed to be his biological father, Clint Allen Brewer.

Officials said that Clint Allen Brewer had an outstanding felony warrant for domestic abuse by strangulation, and a petition for an emergency order of protection had not been served yet.

Investigators became concerned after they say they learned that the teenager was a witness in the domestic abuse case, and had not had any contact with family members in several days.

Brewer and his son were found Wednesday evening in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Clint Brewer was ultimately taken into custody.

On Thursday night, Brewer’s attorney told News 4 that his client denies the allegations against him.

“As a respected business owner and loving father, my client vehemently denies these absurd and offensive allegations. There is zero doubt that when all the facts come out, my client will be fully exonerated,” a statement from Ed Blau read.