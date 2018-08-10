Cleveland County officials searching for information about assault that left man seriously injured

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Officials in Cleveland County are searching for a woman who may have information about an assault with a deadly weapon case.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Amanda Johnson.

Authorities say Johnson may have information about a man who was taken to Norman Regional Hospital with a serious head injury recently.

The person who dropped off the unconscious man at the hospital told staff that he had been hit in the head with a baseball bat in the southeastern part of Cleveland County.

Once the man was taken in for treatment, the person left the hospital.

Investigators say the man has not regained consciousness.

Johnson is described as a white woman, standing 5’4″ tall, weighing 125 pounds with dark brown hair.

If you have any information on Johnson or the case, call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 701-8916.