Construction projects to affect trails in west Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Construction projects in west Oklahoma City are expected to affect two trails.

West River Trail

The West River Trail is closed between N.W. 10th Street and Reno Avenue while crews install a water pipeline nearby. The pipeline is part of a larger infrastructure improvement project that will connect the water treatment plants at Lake Hefner and Lake Stanley Draper, which would allow each plant to serve as a backup to the other one if one is temporarily taken offline.

The trail should be reopened in late October, however, weather and other factors could affect the timeline.

During construction, the trailhead at Reno will remain open. Cyclists may consider using N.W. 10th and Reno to access Council Road as a detour around the closed section of the trail.

Click here for a map.

While the trail is closed, crews will also repair a sinkhole on the trail caused by a storm sewer collapse just south of N.W. 10th Street.

Lake Overholser Trail

Parts of the Overholser Trail will be closed between N.W. 39th and N.W. 10th streets beginning Sept. 1 for about eight months. This closure is also part of the same pipeline project affecting the West River Trail.

Different sections of the trail will close or open during construction as the project progresses. Weather and other factors could affect the timeline.

Trail users will be diverted to E Overholser Drive until the project is finished.

Signs will alert trail users to the detours.