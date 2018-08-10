× Continental Resources and BancFirst purchase Santa Fe parking garage in downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Central Oklahoma Transportation and Parking Authority (COPTA) approved the sale of the Santa Fe parking garage to Continental Resources, Inc and BancFirst Corporation for $22.5M.

The garage is connected underground to Cotter Tower and by an enclosed walkway to the Renaissance Hotel and the Cox Convention Center.

It has 1,518 parking spaces on seven floors and 25,800 sq ft. of retail space on the ground floor.

The purchase honors existing leases such as those with the Skirvin Hotel, Veolia, Red Earth, and the University of Central Oklahoma.

Also, the purchasers have agreed to make the garage available for event parking.

The Cox Center garage also will have available parking for events, monthly contract parkers, and transient parkers.

COTPA will work to relocate any affected parkers and keep the garage operating without interruption until the transition is complete.