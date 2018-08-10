× Four Oklahoma counties designated as primary natural disaster areas due to drought

TULSA, Okla. – While much of the state has seen unseasonably heavy rainfall, four Oklahoma counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas due to an ongoing drought.

Federal Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue notified Gov. Mary Fallin this week about the designation.

The disaster declaration allows farm operators in those counties to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency. The offer is also available to contiguous counties.

Farmers and ranchers in Nowata, Rogers, Mayes and Delaware counties can apply for certain types of aid including emergency loans.

Officials say contiguous counties in Oklahoma include Washington, Tulsa, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Craig and Ottawa counties.

To find out more, contact your local FSA office.