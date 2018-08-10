× Free bowling for National Bowling Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – August 11 is National Bowling Day and Heritage Lanes in OKC is celebrating by giving everyone two free games of bowling until 8 p.m.

“We see this as a way to say thank you to our guests and share the game with those who play at any skill level,” noted owner, Andy Bartholomy.

Shoes are not included, so make sure to bring your own or be prepared to rent from the lanes.

National Bowling Day is celebrated annually on the second Saturday in August.

Heritage Lanes is located at 11917 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120.