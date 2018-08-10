In Dick Albreski’s accordion cave there’s only one subject worth talking about.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- Walk into Dick Albreski's accordion cave and it's pretty difficult to talk about anything other than the instrument itself.

And when the talking stops the music starts.

Albreski's father brought up the subject of music when his son turned 6.

The answer was 'yes' to starting and, eventually, practicing.

"For six weeks I loved my dad," he recalls, "But for 7 and a half years I hated him."

He was playing little gigs by the 8th grade.

Dick taught accordion.

He played dances every night.

"I was up on the bandstand," he recalls.

A desk job, then a sales job pulled him away for a little while, but an instrument that plays this close to your heart is hard to hold at bay.

"I tried piano and it's beautiful. It has great sound." says Albreski. "But to me, it wasn't next to me."

For 20 years now this spare bedroom in the Albreski house has played to hundreds of people who thought the accordion bight be a cool instrument to learn.

The Elliot boys had their regular lesson Thursday morning.

Asher is up to leve 2 already, Laz is level 4, and their big brother Job is level 10.

Albreski himself credits this kind of music to keeping him alive past 80.

His fingers can still fly.

His students, much like the instrument itself, stay close to the heart thanks to a common love.

"I have no students," he smiles. "I have friends."

On Sunday, August 12 the Oklahoma Accordion Club including Dick Albreski and some of his students planned a free concert from 2:30PM to 4:30PM at the Czech Hall in Yukon, Oklahoma.