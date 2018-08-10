Man accused in deadly wreck tests positive for drugs during preliminary hearing

TULSA, Okla. – A man who is accused of killing another driver while his license was suspended was arrested in court on Thursday.

In March of 2017, authorities say Taylor Harvey was driving with a revoked license when a car in front of him attempted to make a U-turn. Investigators say Harvey swerved to avoid the car, and lost control of his vehicle. Ultimately, he crashed head-on into 59-year-old Steven Freking’s vehicle.

Freking died from injuries he sustained at the time of the accident. Harvey was charged with causing a fatality accident without a valid driver’s license and reckless driving.

During his preliminary hearing, a judge ordered Harvey submit to a drug test.

When the results came back on Thursday, the judge announced that he tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, amphetamines and THC, according to KJRH.

“If killing someone isn’t a reason to get your life changed around, to do something different, I don’t know what is,” Micayla Freking, Steven’s widow, said. “I don’t know what it will take for Mr. Harvey to get his life cleaned up to not want to do drugs anymore.”

About a year after the crash, Harvey was ticketed for driving with a revoked license. However, the charge was dropped after he was able to prove that he now has a valid license.

“The day he was driving and killed Steve, he did not have a valid driver’s license,” she said. “And killing someone, how do you get back your driver’s license? I don’t understand how that could have happened. I thought it would have been revoked after that.”

Harvey’s bond was set at $100,000. He is due back in court later this month.