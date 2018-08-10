Man arrested after allegedly vandalizing Oklahoma volunteer fire department

TURLEY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is behind bars after he allegedly vandalized a local volunteer fire department.

Firefighters with Turley Fire and Rescue went to work on Monday morning to find shattered glass at the station.

“There were two busted windows, a lot of dents in the door, and blood all over the door from the guy who busted the windows,” Capt. David Morgan, with the Turley Fire Department, told KJRH.

However, it didn’t take long for deputies to find the alleged suspect.

According to the booking report, deputies found Jeremy Heide lying in the driveway of the station. The report says he admitted to breaking the windows and said he wanted to go to jail.

Officials say the vandalism was careless, and would just take money away from their limited budget.

Fortunately, a local business decided to replace the windows for free.