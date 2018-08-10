Man arrested after thousands of child pornography images discovered at NW Oklahoma City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police say a man has been arrested after officers allegedly discovered thousands of images of child pornography.

"There were over a million images of child porn. Over a million of them," said Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The investigation began in October of 2017 after Oklahoma City officers conducted an undercover investigation into the sharing of child pornography on the internet.

The search lead them to a home in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Thursday, officers arrested Matthew Hirsch on eight counts of aggravated possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

"Just so much child porn to go through and process. They were pulling it from all sorts of places," said Knight, who noted the investigation was very time consuming. "Each image has to be looked at to determine if it`s child porn. So, you`re talking about a lot of man hours put in on this."

35.467560 -97.516428