Man in critical condition after early morning shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in critical condition following an early morning shooting on Friday.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a hospital following a reported shooting. Initially, investigators say there was some confusion about whether shots were fired at the hospital or not.

Authorities soon learned that no shots had been fired at the hospital, but someone was dropped off with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told police that he was shot at a convenience store near N.W. 10th and Blackwelder.

Right now, police have not released a description of the alleged suspect.