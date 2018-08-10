Officials thwart mass shooting plot at Oklahoma high school

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in one Oklahoma community say they have thwarted a plan to start a school shooting.

Law enforcement officers began investigating after receiving a tip about a threat to Pawnee High School.

Ned Williams, the superintendent of Pawnee Public Schools, told the Cleveland American that someone outside of the United States sent in the tip after seeing what two Pawnee teenagers were discussing while playing video games online.

“Everyone involved, from the reporting party to investigators, did what they were supposed to do, and the threat was intercepted,” Pawnee County Sheriff Mike Waters told the Cleveland American.

Pawnee County Sheriff Mike Waters says two sophomores at Pawnee High School were arrested on Tuesday after they were linked to a reported threat.

Although school isn’t in session until Aug. 24 in Pawnee, Waters says the teens created a plan to carry out a mass shooting and double suicide once the school opened.

When students head back to class, officers will be on campus during the first week of classes and extra patrols are scheduled throughout the year.