OHP: ‘Multiple accidents’ blocking roadway, causing traffic delay along westbound I-44
OKLAHOMA CITY – A series of accidents along a busy interstate caused quite a delay for some drivers on Friday afternoon.
Shortly before 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to a rollover accident near I-44 and Pennsylvania Ave.
Initial reports indicate that at least one westbound lane of I-44 appears to be blocked.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol tweeted that there were multiple accidents along westbound I-44, between May and Pennsylvania Ave.
Drivers are encouraged to find another route and expect delays in the area.
35.467560 -97.516428