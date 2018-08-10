× OHP: ‘Multiple accidents’ blocking roadway, causing traffic delay along westbound I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY – A series of accidents along a busy interstate caused quite a delay for some drivers on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to a rollover accident near I-44 and Pennsylvania Ave.

Initial reports indicate that at least one westbound lane of I-44 appears to be blocked.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol tweeted that there were multiple accidents along westbound I-44, between May and Pennsylvania Ave.

OKC: I44 WB between May and Penn are multiple accidents with the roadway blocked…teg — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) August 10, 2018

Drivers are encouraged to find another route and expect delays in the area.