Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission releases state's official aviation and aerospace license plate

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission says the state’s official aviation and aerospace specialty license plate is now available to order.

Officials with OAC describe the plate as having “hues of a nighttime sky with a golden Oklahoma sunset.”

The plate, designed by Oklahoma artist Christopher Nick, is a “nod to commercial, military and general aviation.”

Funds from the plate will be used to support aviation workforce and infrastructure projects within the state airport system.”

The plate can be personalized or pre-numbered, and officials say the plate looks best personalized with five to six characters.

The order the plate, click here.