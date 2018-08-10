× Oklahoma City police arrest man following undercover investigation into child pornography

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police say a man has been arrested after officers allegedly discovered thousands of images of child pornography

The investigation began in October of 2017 after Oklahoma City officers conducted an undercover investigation into the sharing of child pornography on the internet.

During the investigation, authorities say they were able to locate a computer that was sharing child pornography.

On Thursday, officers arrested Matthew Hirsch on eight counts of aggravated possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.