Oklahomans hopeful about verdict against chemical giant Monsanto 

OKLAHOMA - On Friday, a California court awarded a 42-year-old San Francisco city groundskeeper almost $330 million in damages in a lawsuit against the chemical giant, Monsanto, deciding the glyphosate-based Roundup herbicide caused the man's Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"We are going to make it right and your verdict will be heard around the world," said attorney Brent Wisner.

Back in August 2017, News 4 talked to two Oklahomans, both with cancer, who claim their exposure to Roundup is to blame.

"I used it probably more than anybody," said Leonard Samuel, who ran a landscaping business. He now has Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"You can't smell it, and if a little bit splashed up on your skin, you don't think anything of it, you just come in and wash off," he said. "There's nothing that you say, woo, I might have to pay for this later."

Francene Lisle has chronic lymphoma leukemia. Growing up on a farm, working for Monsanto Chemical, and spending a lot of time in garden, she thinks the exposure to Roundup is to blame for her illness and has been adamant about sounding the warning against Monsanto .

"I would stop and think before I picked up that jug and used it on my yard. Is that weed really worth it?" said Lisle. "I just want for other people not to have to go through this. I want the company to be held accountable."

On Friday, Monsanto was help accountable to the tune of $329 million. News 4 talked to Lisle on the phone Friday, and she says this is great news and is looks forward to continuing her suit against the company.

We also talked to Samuel on the phone in Newalla.

“It gives me hope. It would be a blessing to me if I could be blessed like this other man so I could help others," he said.